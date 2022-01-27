Nathan Lyon Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of The Ashes Kick Ons Being Broken Up By The Cops

Nathan Lyon was a key part of the now famous kick ons that got broken up by the cops in Hobart after the last Ashes Test, and he let us in on a few details of the morning on the Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell.

LISTEN HERE:

"It was pretty good when the cops turned up," Lyon said.

"They were pretty good and just let us get breakfast and go to bed!"

The GOAT also said it was a great experience getting stuck in with the English players and was fulsome in his praise of them.

"It was absolutely unbelievable to sit back and have a beer with those lads," Lyon said.

"They sacrificed so much for our series to go ahead, a lot of them didn’t have families out here at all."

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Cricket playlist!

As for who footed the bill, Lyon was pretty honest: "No one, cause they were on the house actually!"

Watch the now famous vision of the players (and England batting coach Graham Thorpe) being sent to bed here:

Lyon also discussed the claims that he "did nothing" in the Hobart Test, Steve Smith being blocked from playing for the Sixers, and the upcoming Australian tour of Pakistan.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Never miss any of our best stuff - grab the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play now!