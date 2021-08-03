Nathan Schmook On Contract Talks For Multiple Eagles Players

AFL reporter Nathan Shmook joined Triple M WA's Breakfast Show with Basil, Xav & Jenna to discuss multiple contract talks out of West Coast.

Schmook outlined that AFL clubs are looking at "a freeze on signing new contracts, because of the uncertainty around player payments".

Naming four eagles - including Premiership defender Liam Duggan - who are yet to secure their future, Schmook believes the Eagles are seeking clarity on the upcoming salary cap limits before rushing to any decision.

"I'm very confident that Liam Duggan's will get done, I think there's starting to be some clarity on him."

"Jarrod Brander talks have been slowed up, if not stopped."

"Josh Rotham and Luke Foley I think are important players, they need to get done .. They might be two players who have to hold on a little longer until there's some certainty around the salary cap."

Xavier Ellis added that due to high-end contracts for their top players, the Eagles can't afford to fit everybody in.

