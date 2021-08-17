Nathan Schmook On Hawthorn's Interest In Fremantle Youngster

AFL journalist Nathan Schmook joined Triple M Perth's breakfast show to discuss Hawthorn's keen interest in Fremantle forward Lachie Schultz.

"They flagged a bit of interest in Lachie Schultz, about a month ago that emerged. And it's still there, that interest hasn't gone anywhere." Schmook said.

"I'm told that Schultz wants to stay at Fremantle.

"There's been some sticking points in negotiations."

Xavier Ellis shared his thoughts on Schultz, who is in the midst of a breakout season returning 22 goals from 20 matches.

"He's a good little forward ... He goes hard at it, he's a competitor. I'm a big fan." Ellis said.

The 23-year-old has registered multiple goals on seven occasions this season, with a career-high of four goals against North Melbourne in round six.

Originally from Moama, Schultz played with Bendigo Pioneers prior to being drafted.

Schultz is out of contract at the end of this season.

