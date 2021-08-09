National Ballooning Championships Cancelled Due To Covid 19

The National Ballooning Championships for 2021 has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreaks across the country.

The championships involve pilots from across Australia racing in their hot air balloons to certain targets and dropping little sandbags with streamers on them.

The visual spectacular usually runs for a week and is an absolute highlight for all those involved and watching.

The competition was going to be taking place in Northam, Western Australia from August 28, to September 4.

Around 5000 spectators were expected to be attending the event.

However, due to travel restrictions and border closures, over 80% of competitors wouldn’t have been able to get into Western Australia.

The competition is now expected to be rescheduled for April 2022.

