National Headspace Day Hits Bundy

Today marks National Headspace Day: a national day of support for the mental health and wellbeing of all young Australians.

Right across Australia, young people are coming together virtually or in-person to celebrate the work Headspace do and reflect on a tough year of mental health obstacles in 2020.

This year during mental health month headspace Bundaberg is encouraging the community to join and celebrate headspace Day and share the small steps we can do every day for our mental health.

JB & Jules this morning on the Triple M Bundy Breakfast Show shared their top Healthy Headspace tips for mental health & wellbeing, including getting offline to enjoy nature and reduce anxiety, as well as expressing yourself through art, music, journalling or other reflective and enjoyable activities.

Joining them this morning, Community & Youth Engagement Officer Cristel Simmonds shared her top tips and what Headspace Bundaberg are doing to celebrate this year. Hear it in the catchup:

For more information on the Headspace Bundaberg Art Exhibition or to reserve your place, call 4152 3931.