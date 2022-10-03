National Medical Body To Introduce Plan To Improve GP Access

Australia’s peak medical body is today launching a plan to address the country’s crippling health care system and the strain on general practice.

The Australian Medical Association’s (AMA) plan addresses improved access to GPs which include giving patients more time with the GP, improving Medicare indexation and attracting more doctors to the industry.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Plan key points

There are seven points to the AMA’s plan to improve access to GPs, including:

Introducing voluntary patient enrolment so patients can register with their trusted general practice or “medical home”, to bolster coordinated, multidisciplinary and patient-centred care.

Supporting general practice to deliver more care after hours.

Expanding the number of nurses and allied health services available in general practices.

Supporting GPs to provide care to aged-care residents.

Supporting GPs to provide evidence-based wound care to those patients with chronic wounds.

Changing the GP training program to make general practice more appealing to the next generation of doctors.

Supporting GPs to spend more time with patients and improve the indexation of Medicare to reflect the rising costs of providing high-quality medical care and running a medical practice.

AMA President Professor Steve Robson said the body’s plan will create a modern Medicare that delivers patients more time, care, and health.

“GPs are at the very heart of our healthcare system and are doing a great job under immense pressure and very difficult circumstances,” he said.

“But it’s clear Australians are finding it more difficult to access a GP because of growing patient demand, increased doctor burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath and increasing reports of general practices facing financial and sustainability issues.

“Australia’s growing and ageing population is increasingly developing more complex healthcare needs, GPs need urgent action to give them the support they desperately need to deliver affordable and accessible healthcare to their patients.”

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: