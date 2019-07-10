National Pyjama Day Is Coming Up Helping Raise Vital Funds for Foster Care Children

We all know that our pyjamas are probably the most comfortable article of clothing we own. It’s a struggle to get out of them in the morning and the first thing you rush to put on when you get home.

Next Friday there’s no need to say goodbye to your PJ’s before you head off to work you should be wearing them!

National Pyjama Day is Friday July 19 and we are being encouraged to wear our PJ’s or onesies to work all in aid of raising funds for children in foster care.

You can register your workplace or schools to receive a free host kit.

All money raised goes to The Pyjama Foundation to help generate much needed funds and awareness for kids in foster care.

This is a absolute win, win situation!

Head to National Pyjama Day for more details and to register.

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!