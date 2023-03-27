National Roundtable Looks At New Safety Measures For Dating App Users

Major changes are expected to be introduced following a roundtable into the safety of online dating apps.

The National Roundtable on Online Dating Safety started in January and looked into the best way to keep Australians safe while using online dating apps.

A number of experts weighed in from state governments, the online dating industry and law enforcement.

The experts brainstormed how to ensure the safety of app users.

In the months since the Roundtable ended, dating app giants Bumble and Match Group have made moves to improve safety measures.

In a bid to protect victims of sexual violence, Bumble and Match Group have made it easier to access law enforcement to report crimes through the dating apps.

The dating app giants have also teamed up with women’s safety groups to incorporate new features to help ensure the safety of users.

Facilitator of the Roundtable, Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said significant progress within the apps has already been achieved.

“I’m determined that online dating platforms are committed to ending violence against women and I am pleased with recent progress that has been made,” she said.

“The work we are undertaking will provide the Government a strong evidence base as we consider policy reform options that may be required in this area, and we are committed to continue to consult closely with industry, survivors and experts as this work progresses.”

