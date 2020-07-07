National Treasure Jimmy Barnes, The Teskey Brothers And More Announced For Bluesfest 2021

After having to cancel their huge 50th anniversary festival this year, the iconic Bluesfest Byron Bay has announced it huge 2021 festival lineup.

Heading the new look festival is Aussie music legend Jimmy Barnes, his Shutting Down Our Town songwriter partner Troy Cassar-Daley, our favourite's The Teskey Brothers, cool cat John Butler, punk rocker Patti Smith and heaps more.

The event is happening Thursday 1st- Monday 5th April, Easter long weekend 2021 at the beautiful Byron Bay location.

Check out the full lineup:





Tickets and more info: www.bluesfest.com.au



