PCYC NSW’s Nations of Origin is a week-long tournament (this year it is from 16 to 19 July) bringing Indigenous and non-Indigenous young people together from across the state to represent and celebrate their Aboriginal Nations in rugby league, basketball, netball and futsal.

By bringing Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth together through a shared interest like sport introduces dialogue and encourages learning, relationship building and acceptance.

Nations of Origin empowers youth to celebrate Australia’s diverse Indigenous culture and its deep impact on our history and their stories.

To give you an idea of what Nations of Origin is all about, you can view the video created at last year’s tournament here:

https://youtu.be/F_pJ9tWTr9w

For more information on PCYC NSW's Nations of Origin visit:www.pcycnsw.org.au