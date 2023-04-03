NATO Bans TikTok From All Company Devices

NATO have banned their staff from downloading the TikTok app on their department issued phones.

A statement was issued to all NATO staff on Friday, announcing a complete ban on downloading the TikTok app on company devices due to security concerns.

A spokesperson for NATO told CNN that ensuring staff devices are secure is a “top priority”.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

“Cyber security is a top priority for NATO. NATO has robust requirements for determining applications for official business use. TikTok is not accessible on NATO devices,” the spokesperson said.

NATO follows a number of other governments in banning the app over concerns the Chinese Government have access to the personal information of users via the app’s parent company Bytedance.

The UK, US, Norway and European Parliament have all banned TikTok from government issued devices.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.