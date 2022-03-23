NATO Plans To Send More Troops To Eastern Europe

NATO has hinted at the possibility of sending more troops to Ukraine on the eve of an emergency summit, which will be attended by the US President.

NATO's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said that troops have been pledged from Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania.

An increase in weaponry and artillery is also on the agenda in a bid to reassure the alliance. Mr Stoltenberg said the increase in troops will help "strengthen NATO's posture in all domains, with major increases in the eastern part of the alliance". "There is a new sense of urgency because we cannot take peace for granted," Stoltenberg said. World leaders will meet in Brussels for the Thursday summit, where further sanctions are expected to be handed down to Russian politicians.

As the invasion reaches a grim milestone of one month since Russian troops advanced on the Ukraine border, NATO have released estimated death toll figures.

The alliance say between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have died across the four weeks of war.

In terms of Ukraine's military losses, an estimated 1,300 Ukrainian defence personnel have been killed fighting for their country - according to leader Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, the US Government has officially concluded that Putin is now involved in war crimes.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.