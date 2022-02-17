NATO Reports No Sign Of Russian Retreat From Ukraine Border

Suggestions are rife over Russia strengthening troops on the Ukraine border, less than a day after Moscow claimed they had de-escalated their ground presence.

However, NATO has seen no evidence of Russian troops withdrawing from the Ukrainian border.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned Russia still had a massive force ready to attack Ukraine, with the threat of invasion to become a "new normal".

“So far, we do not see any sign of de-escalation on the ground — no withdrawals of troops or equipment,” Stoltenberg said on Wednesday from NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Stoltenberg confirmed at the first session of a two-day meeting of allied defence ministers, that Western intelligence had not noted any change in the de-escalation of Russian troops.

“What we see on the ground is no withdrawal of troops and forces, equipment,” he said.

“But actually, what we see is that Russian troops are moving into position. And we saw the cyber-attack. And these are the kinds of actions and measures that we expect will come in advance of a bigger military intervention into Ukraine. So of course, this is of concern.”

"We will continue to convey a very clear message to Russia that we are ready to sit down and discuss with them," Stoltenberg confirmed.

"But at the same time, we are prepared for the worst," he said "and if Russia once again invades Ukraine, they will pay a high price."

Australia Today’s Steve Price spoke to Monash University Ukrainian Expert Professor Marko Pavlyshyn who said the situation in Russia remains dangerous as contradictory reports emerge.

“Really the situation is extremely confused and its deliberately made confusing by contradictory signals that are being sent by the Russian Federation,” Prof Pavlyshyn said.

“So, we don’t know. Just as we didn’t know last week, or a couple of days ago, whether an invasion was imminent.”

According to the Ukrainian military, of the combined Russian military and pro-Russian separatist forces there are currently about 140,000 massed near Ukraine.

Russia has denied NATO's assessment of the situation.

