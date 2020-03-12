NBA Season Suspended Following Tonight's Games

The NBA season has been suspended.

The league released a statement moments ago stating the season would be suspended following tonight's games due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19," they said.

"The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Anera. At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena."

More to come