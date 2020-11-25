Neale Daniher Set To Be Honoured At The MCG

Tom Browne reported this morning on the Hot Breakfast that Neale Daniher is set to be honoured at the MCG.

LISTEN HERE:

Browne said that the Victorian Government and the MCG have been working behind the scenes to have a walkway at the 'G named after Daniher for his remarkable community service contribution.

Daniher has been the trailblazer for raising funds and awareness for MND after being diagnosed in 2013.

Eddie McGuire & Luke Darcy both agreed that Daniher is extremely deserving of the honour.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: