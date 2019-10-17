Need An Oktoberfest Fix? There's A Massive Beer Hall Event This Weekend In Perth, Ja!

Tell ya friends!

@dantheinternut

21 hours ago

@dantheinternut

Article heading image for Need An Oktoberfest Fix? There's A Massive Beer Hall Event This Weekend In Perth, Ja!

If ever, you've wanted to head to an epic Oktoberfest but couldn't quite muster the airfare, well, we have some news.

This Saturday, October 19, there is a massive Oktoberfest beer hall event at Ascot Racecourse.

That's right, dust off your dirndl and bust out your lederhosen, this thing looks huge, with loads of German treats, lagers, a complimentary stein and entertainment for just $30!

We're being told the following German treats are on offer...

  • German-style pretzels,
  • roast chicken, grilled speck & potato salad,
  • pork & veal meatballs with Riesling & mushroom sauce,
  • smoked pork belly bites & apple sauce & slaw,
  • roast pork knuckle, roast potato, sauerkraut,
  • grilled Kessler chop, sauerkraut & potato salad,
  • bratwurst hotdogs with grilled onion & fries,
  • currywurst, sauerkraut & fries,
  • wienner schnitzels,
  • pretzel burger, speck, edam, slaw & fries

Get ready to party the German way - Prost!

Tickets available here

 

Get The Mix App | iTunes | Android

Written by: @dantheinternut

Oktoberfest
Ascot Racecourse
OktoberfestAscot Racecourse
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs