Need An Oktoberfest Fix? There's A Massive Beer Hall Event This Weekend In Perth, Ja!

If ever, you've wanted to head to an epic Oktoberfest but couldn't quite muster the airfare, well, we have some news.
This Saturday, October 19, there is a massive Oktoberfest beer hall event at Ascot Racecourse.
That's right, dust off your dirndl and bust out your lederhosen, this thing looks huge, with loads of German treats, lagers, a complimentary stein and entertainment for just $30!
We're being told the following German treats are on offer...
- German-style pretzels,
- roast chicken, grilled speck & potato salad,
- pork & veal meatballs with Riesling & mushroom sauce,
- smoked pork belly bites & apple sauce & slaw,
- roast pork knuckle, roast potato, sauerkraut,
- grilled Kessler chop, sauerkraut & potato salad,
- bratwurst hotdogs with grilled onion & fries,
- currywurst, sauerkraut & fries,
- wienner schnitzels,
- pretzel burger, speck, edam, slaw & fries
Get ready to party the German way - Prost!