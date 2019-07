If you're needing some help in your community group but can't seem to find some extra hands- you need to go to this.

The VEXPO- Volunteer Expo is on at the Tanks Arts Centre on Sunday the 28th July.

It's the perfect place to show the public what your group does, learn from others and recruit more volunteers.

There'll be plenty of things to do on the day including activities, entertainment and exhibitions.

