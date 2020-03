Neighbour Day is Australia’s annual celebration of community, encouraging people to connect with those who live in their neighbourhood.

The City of Albany is partnering with the Beryl Grant Centre and the Lockyer Child and Parent Centre to connect residents who live in Lockyer.

The event will include:

FREE bouncy castle for the kids

FREE children’s activities

Market stalls featuring local Lockyer home businesses

D&C Grill Café will be open

Lots of opportunities to connect with fellow Lockyer residents

The event will conclude at 6pm, and will be followed by a free indoor movie screening at 630pm.