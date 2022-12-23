Neighbour Killed In QLD Shootings To Be Farewelled At Private Service

The third victim of the Queensland shootings is set to be farewelled at a private funeral service today.

Neighbour to Gareth, Stacey and Nathaniel Train, Alan Dare was shot and killed while investigating a fire on the Train’s property after two police officers were gunned down.

Stacey, Gareth and Nathaniel Train shot and killed constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold, before turning their guns on Mr Dare.

Two other police officers managed to escape the ambush and call for help.

Mr Dare, 58, is set to be farewelled today in a private funeral service attended by close friends and family in Wacol, just southwest of Brisbane.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Queensland government will be making a financial contribution to the service.

Mr Dare was believed to have been a fan of classic cars with a motorcade of classic vehicles to follow his hearse from Ipswich to Wacol in a convoy.

Police will provide an escort for the convoy with several police officers also attending the funeral service.

Commissioner Katarina Carrol is set to award Mr Dare a posthumous Queensland Police Bravery Award which will be presented to his family at a special ceremony on January 18.

