Neighbours Finale A Ratings Hit For Ten Network

Nearly 900,000 Australians tuned into Neighbours’ final episode last night as families said goodbye to Ramsay Street.

According to TV Tonight, 873,000 Australians watched the 90-minute episode across five metro capital cities.

Melbourne recorded the higher number with 343,000.

It bet all other free-to-air televised yesterday, including Nine News (855,000), Seven News (834,000) and The Project (438,000).

Compared to its rival soap, Home and Away received half of that viewership (429,000) while 7:30 (484,000), Hot Seat (470,000) and Thursday Night NRL (347,000) all received significantly less viewership.

The episode was the Neighbours’ biggest since 2009 – with the show and its cast receiving the send-off it truly deserved.

TV writer Colin Vickery reported viewership was even higher nation-wide.

The final episode – the 8903rd to be exact – ended with Guy Pearce’s character rekindling a past romance after whizzing into Erinsborough on a motorcycle, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan making their way back to Ramsay Street after decades spent in Queensland, and surprise appearances from Holly Valance and Natalie Imbruglia.

And of course, not forgetting to mention Toadie’s fourth wedding.

While it’s goodbye for now, Channel 10 bosses are optimistic that Neighbours could return “ins some way” in the future.

Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer, Paramount Australia and New Zealand, told the Herald Sun the Neighbours finale was “spectacular” and left the door open for its return.

“I also wouldn’t rule out that some day Fremantle will be able to create an environment where they can bring it back in some way. It’s happened to shows before,” she said.

“I still cling to the slim, optimistic hope that would be possible because there’s great appetite for content everywhere.”

