Neil Diamond's Quite Brilliant Reworking Of Sweet Caroline To Promote "No Touching"

Neil Diamond - yes THE Neil Diamond - has done a legendary thing and turned his most epic of tunes, Sweet Caroline, into a PSA about the importance of washing your hands and not touching anyone.

He posted this on the weekend and Neil, we bloody love it!

If ever you needed a catchy tune to remind you of the times we currently live in, it's this:

"Hands, washing hands; reaching out; don't touch me; I won't touch you"

Brilliant!

Stay safe everyone!