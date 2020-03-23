Neil Diamond's Quite Brilliant Reworking Of Sweet Caroline To Promote "No Touching"
"I won't touch you!"
Neil Diamond - yes THE Neil Diamond - has done a legendary thing and turned his most epic of tunes, Sweet Caroline, into a PSA about the importance of washing your hands and not touching anyone.
He posted this on the weekend and Neil, we bloody love it!
WATCH:
If ever you needed a catchy tune to remind you of the times we currently live in, it's this:
"Hands, washing hands; reaching out; don't touch me; I won't touch you"
Brilliant!
Of course, we've used the form of song to spread our very own message about staying isolated.
WATCH:
Stay safe everyone!