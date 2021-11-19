Neil Finn Offers $1,000 If You Can Find This Picture

Our very own Matty O caught up with Crowded House frontman Neil Finn to chat Ausmusic T-shirt day! Admitting that he doesn't wear band tee's because he has a rule of not wearing words on his clothes. Offering up $1,000 and putting the challenge out to anyone who can find a photo of him breaking the rule...

"I don't wear words on T-Shirts. So I pledged $1000 to Support Act if anyone could find a photo of me in one...and well'"

- Neil Finn

