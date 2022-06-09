Nerang Locked Down As Police Continue To Negotiate With Offenders

The Gold Coast suburb of Nerang has been thrown into lockdown as police continue to negotiate with two wanted men hiding out in a townhouse.

The two men have been hiding at the home, believed to belong to an elderly couple, since around 5PM yesterday.

The siege has continued into this morning with police establishing an exclusion zone around Riverpark Drive, Inverness Street and Kopwhai place.

The exclusion zone prevents people within the area from leaving their homes and people from returning to the area.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

School in the area has been closed down for the day as police continue to turn people away at a number of checkpoints.

The two men are believed to be wanted on return to prison warrants and are wanted for questioning over a drive-by shooting at a police station and a shooting at Coolangatta that injured a man who was driving with his wife and son.

Police said one of the men had cut off a GPS ankle bracelet earlier in the week and that both men are wanted by police for questioning over an alleged breach of release conditions.

One of the shootings took place at Arundel police beat, where shots were fired at the police beat at around 3:45AM on June 6.

Two police officers were inside the station when the incident took place but no one was injured.

According to police, one of the men is believed to be a “high-risk violent offender”.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.