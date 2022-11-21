Nerang Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Burleigh Heads

An investigation has been launched into the death of a pedestrian in Burleigh Heads on Sunday night.

A 41-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Burleigh Heads overnight.

According to investigators, the man was along Reedy Creek Road near Mattocks Road at around 11PM on Sunday when he was hit by a passing utility vehicle.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Emergency services rushed to the aid of the man who passed away at the scene.

A 30-year-old Burleigh Waters man who was believed to have been driving the Ute, is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

The Forensic Crash unit have launched an investigation and have seized the man’s ute for forensic examination.

Anyone with dashcam footage in the area around the time of the incident is urged to contact police.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.