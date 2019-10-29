Neroli Meadows Has Released A Statement About Leaving Fox

Popular reporter Neroli Meadows has released a statement on Twitter about her leaving Fox Sports.

THE STATEMENT:

“After ten years in two cities, my time at Fox has come to an end. I have had an incredible time with many sensational people.

“Doing boundary for both AFL & cricket this past year and hosting international cricket has been a dream come true, 20 years in the making.

“Thank you to all the players, coaches and administrators who trusted me to share their stories and all the people who chose to spend their time tuning in to watch. I’ve met some brilliant people and made some wonderful mates.

“The past week has been challenging. This past 24 hours has been incredible. I can’t thank you all enough for the messages of support.

“I love what I do for a living and I’m grateful I get to do it. I’m not sure what’s next, which is scary but exciting.

“Thanks again… should probably change my twitter handle now…”

We dug back in our archives and found some classic audio of Nez getting stuck into Billy Brownless during one of his particularly bad quizzes on the Saturday Rub!

LISTEN HERE:

