Netball Australia Pick Up $15 Million Sponsorship Deal

Netball Australia have managed to nab a $15 million sponsorship only days after being dropped by sponsor Hancock Prospecting.

Visit Victoria have offered Netball Australia a $15 million sponsorship deal which is set to last for more than four and a half years.

The new deal will see the players sporting the Visit Victoria logo and will require the 2023 Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final to be played in Victoria.

The Diamonds will also be required to host training camps from 2023 to 2026 and will be required to participate in test matches.

Netball Australia chief executive Kelly Ryan said in a statement the sponsorship will be completely different to the offer revoked by Gina Rinehart’s company Hancock Prospecting.

“They're two very, very different partnerships," she said.

"And this partnership values the content that we offer, so everything from pathway events, through to the elite competition."

Hancock Prospecting dropped the deal following concerns from players over sporting the mining companies logo on their uniforms.

