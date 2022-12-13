Netball Australia Reveal Inclusive Uniform Policy To Help Attract Players

Netball Australia will introduce a more inclusive uniform in an attempt to raise the sport's popularity at grassroots level.

The governing body said a new policy for the playing kit will come into effect next year, and help "recognise the various individual preferences and religious beliefs of netballers".

Both players and umpires will be allowed more of a choice for their on-court attire - from a range of items, including a dress, singlet, bodysuit, short sleeve or long sleeve shirt, skirt, shorts and long pants.

NA executive general manager, Glenn Turnor said the governing body conversed with state bodies to help identify key areas for people leaving netball.

"Netball is ever-evolving, and we need to reflect this in all aspects of our game, including uniform choices," Turnor said.

"We are excited to implement these inclusive uniform guidelines going into 2023 and ensure that everyone can feel comfortable playing netball."

It comes after the AFLW removed the guidelines around white shorts, to address certain issues such as period-shaming.

A regional AFL operations manager, Jennie French said the impact of the proposed change is already evident in regional Victoria.

"We've seen people return to netball that had stopped playing because they weren't comfortable," she said.

"Numbers were declining in a lot of places, but this change has seen the return of some players to the region, which has been fantastic. It's given people the confidence to play in what they're comfortable in."

Australian men's defender, Alastair Punshon said the policy change coincides with evolution of both the men's and women's teams.

"It is so important for people to have as much fun as possible, wearing whatever makes them feel comfortable, playing a sport that they love — that's what will grow this game," he said.

