Netflix Have Just Announced A FREE Version Of Their Streaming Service, But There's A Catch

Yes #Perth! Netflix have announced a "lite" version of their streaming service and it's completely free to use!

FREE WE TELLS YA!

As you'll hear, there are a few catches. Yes, you get some ads, and yes, you can only watch the first episode of the series' on offer.

So it's just a taster. But there are a heap on offer, such as Stranger Things, Frankie + Grace, and Friends.

It does offer a bunch of movies though, in full. Murder Mystery, The Two Popes and Bird Box, just for starters.

To see what's exactly on offer, check out their website.

 

2 September 2020

Netflix
