Netflix Have Just Announced A FREE Version Of Their Streaming Service, But There's A Catch
Netflix Have Just Announced A FREE Version Of Their Streaming Service, But There's A Catch
We break it down
Yes #Perth! Netflix have announced a "lite" version of their streaming service and it's completely free to use!
FREE WE TELLS YA!
Tim Lordan and @dantheinternut broke the news down earlier today.
Click PLAY To Listen:
As you'll hear, there are a few catches. Yes, you get some ads, and yes, you can only watch the first episode of the series' on offer.
So it's just a taster. But there are a heap on offer, such as Stranger Things, Frankie + Grace, and Friends.
It does offer a bunch of movies though, in full. Murder Mystery, The Two Popes and Bird Box, just for starters.
To see what's exactly on offer, check out their website.