Netflix Unveils Details of New Privacy Measures

Netflix appears to be unleashing anti-password sharing measures, following weeks of warning to subscribers.

The streaming service giant is attempting to ensure passwords are only being used within one household.

Every 31 days your device must log in on the home network, otherwise it will be blocked.

The service reportedly "detects devices within a household" by using IP addresses, device IDs and account activity from signed-in accounts.

A crackdown on password sharing has already begun in countries such as Peru, Chile and Costa Rica.

In order to make itself more profitable, the streaming network said more than 100 million viewers using "borrowed" accounts will begin to change.

"While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognise this is a change for members who share their account more broadly,” Netflix said in its report to shareholders.

"As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with. As is the case today, all members will be able to watch while travelling, whether on a TV or mobile device.”

It comes after Netflix's new plan 'Basic with Ads' emerges, offering Australian subscribers $6.99 a month - four-dollars less - to see ads throughout content.

