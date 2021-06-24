Network 10 And Southern Cross Media Group (Triple M & HIT Mackay & Whitsundays) Confirm Affiliation Agreement



Network 10 and Southern Cross Media Group (SCA) today announced that they have concluded a new regional television affiliation agreement.



The new agreement is for a term of two years from 1 July 2021 and results in Network 10 extending its metropolitan free-to-air television content from channels 10, 10 Bold, 10 Peach and 10 Shake into the regional Queensland, Southern New South Wales and Victoria commercial television licence areas.



This arrangement will see SCA broadcast 10’s highly successful programs including MasterChef Australia, Australian Survivor, The Bachelor Australia, The Masked Singer, The Project and live ALeague, Westfield W-League, Socceroos, Matildas and FFA Cup matches.

Beverley McGarvey, Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, said: “We are delighted to announce our new agreement with SCA and that our premium content

and live news and sport will reach more Australians through the SCA regional network.”

Jarrod Villani, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, said: “SCA’s strength in regional Australia, combined with Network 10’s growing audience

will deliver a great experience for both viewers and advertisers.



“Ongoing collaboration between us will continue to strengthen our services and we look forward to a strong and successful partnership for years to come."

Grant Blackley, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Southern Cross Austereo, said: “We are thrilled to announce a new affiliation agreement with Network 10 for the next two years and look forward to promoting and monetising 10’s expanding suite of premium content."



No further details of the new agreement will be released.