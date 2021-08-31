Neuron Mobility Is Expanding The E-Scooter Ride Area In Bundaberg

The e-scooter ride area will be expanding to multiple suburbs throughout Bundaberg with the trial scheduled to start tomorrow.

Neuron Mobility has expanded the current ride area for orange e-scooters by 16.5km, giving riders easier access to more local businesses.

The new areas within the expansion radius include Stocklands, Svensson Heights, Walkervale, Kepnock and Bundaberg East.

This means the expansion will provide e-scooter riders with access to the Bundaberg Entertainment Precinct, Stockland Shopping Centre, SSS Village Accommodation and The Waves Sports Club.

To mark the expansion, Neuron are offering 50 percent off rides on weekdays throughout the month of September.

Bundaberg Regional Council Cr Vince Habermann told the Townsville Bulletin the expansion of the e-scooter radius is expected to have a positive impact on local businesses.

“The expansion of the riding area means that more people can visit and support local businesses like cafes and restaurants, which will provide a boost for our local economy,” he said.

A recent survey by Neuron showed that the e-scooters have seen a massive drop in vehicle usage with 45 percent of e-scooter trips replacing car trips, ultimately preventing close to 18 tonnes of CO2.

The survey also reflected a rise in spending at local businesses with 62 percent of rides resulting in a purchase.

