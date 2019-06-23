"Never Let That Happen Again": MG Reveals His Speech To The Blues Before Origin II

Triple M's Mark Geyer has opened up on the speech he gave the NSW Blues during their jersey presentation on Friday night.

MG was given the honour of handing out the official Origin jerseys to the Blues ahead of Game II in Perth, with the former Origin enforcer revealing his speech centred around one particular moment from the opening game he never wants to see again from NSW.

Geyer also spoke about his famous Origin moment with Wally Lewis in 1991 which has helped shaped the rivalry between NSW and Queensland.

LISTEN HERE: