New Adelaide Coach Matthew Nicks Names The Player Who’s Already His Favourite Crow

On the Rush Hour

Article heading image for New Adelaide Coach Matthew Nicks Names The Player Who’s Already His Favourite Crow

New Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks has named the the player that is already his favourite Crow on Rush Hour with Jars and Louie.

LISTEN HERE:

“I love him… he’s a great kid, like an amazing character,” Nicks said.

“He brings an energy to the group, so I’ve found myself attracted to him, I just want to talk to him.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

Triple M Footy Newsroom

an hour ago

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

Matthew Nicks
Adelaide Crows
The Rush Hour with Jars and Louie
Listen Live!
Matthew Nicks
Adelaide Crows
The Rush Hour with Jars and Louie
Matthew Nicks
Adelaide Crows
The Rush Hour with Jars and Louie
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs