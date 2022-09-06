New AFL Broadcast Partnership Promises More Accessibility For Fans

A monster broadcast deal announced Tuesday afternoon for the AFL will ensure its more accessible to watch Australia’s biggest sporting code across TV and streaming services.

The new $4.5 billion deal is the richest in Australian sport history and will see Channel 7 and Foxtel remain the broadcasters of the AFL from 2025 to the end of 2031.

The deal will see changes made to where footy fans will be able to watch their favourite teams – with 15 Thursday night games broadcasted on Channel 7 in the first 15 rounds of the season compensating for the loss of at least the first eight Saturday night games which will be exclusive to Foxtel as part of its “Super Saturdays”.

Selected Saturday night matches will however be available through Channel 7.

Seventy-seven AFL games will be broadcasted on Channel 7 on Thursday and Friday nights and Sunday afternoon while subscription services Foxtel and streaming counter-part Kayo will broadcast all games with its own commentators.​

Under the deal, the 7Plus AFL hub will also broadcast live matches and replays, as well as catch-up rights and on-demand highlights packages.

All marquee matches including Dreamtime at the 'G, Anzac Day eve, Anzac Day, Good Friday, Easter Monday and Queen's Birthda will be live and free, plus three additional marquee matches such as the season-opener and Queen's Birthday eve.

Outside Victoria, the match involving the local team will be broadcast live into the local market on the Channel 7 and 7plus except for selected matches on holdbacks.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said the new partnership would reflect the viewing habits of footy fans, allowing viewers to stream games either on devices or through cable and satellite services if using Foxtel should internet services be unreliable.

Seven West Media Managing Director and CEO James Warburton said he was “delighted” to have secured the extension despite desperate efforts from Channel 9 and 10 to secure the rights.

“Securing a comprehensive package of digital rights to the AFL for 7plus was our absolute focus,” Warburton said.

“For the first time, fans will be able to access the best AFL games and video content, live and free, in a way that suits them.”

