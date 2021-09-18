AFL Footy Boss Brad Scott On Holding The Ball Interpretation

Newly appointed AFL General Manager of Football Operations, Brad Scott says the holding the ball rule interpretation "will always be looked at".

Speaking to The Saturday Rub, the AFL footy boss discussed his new role, as well as what the priorities are for the game moving forward.



On the contentious holding the ball rule, the former North Melbourne coach said the interpretation will never please everyone.

"It is talked about every year. What's really interesting, if you talk to 18 coaches you get about 15 different view on holding the ball. Whatever we do, 100% of the people won't be happy 100% of the time."

