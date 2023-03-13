New Anti-Smoking Law Reform To Be Introduced In Queensland

The Palaszczuk government are set to introduce new legislation which will reinforce current Queensland anti-smoking laws.

While Queensland currently have some of the strictest non-smoking policies in the country, the Palaszczuk government are set to introduce significant smoking law reform.

Following consultation with various stakeholders including public health agencies, small business owners, hospitality businesses and retailers, Queensland Health will spearhead a new regime barring people from selling illicit tobacco.

The regime will ensure that only licenced retailers are permitted to sell tobacco products.

Both police and Queensland Health will be on hand for investigative purposes and to reinforce the new reform.

The current laws regulating the illegal sale of tobacco in Queensland require the participation of multiple government agencies to take action while the new laws will see the response from authorities streamlined to more efficiently crack down on illegal tobacco sales.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that while Queensland already has a strong stance against smoking, she believes that the government can do more.

“Too many people in Queensland die preventable deaths due to smoking,” she said.

“We have to do what we can to continue to reduce rates of smoking.

“We’re delivering the reforms that stakeholders have said they need to be able to take further appropriate action to reduce smoking rates.”

