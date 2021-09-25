New Anti-Viral Coated Reusable Masks To Be Rolled Out This Year

New face masks with anti-viral coating have been developed and could be on the market by as early as the end of this year.

UK company ViraCoat are responsible for the new reusable masks which are coated with an antiviral and antimicrobial matter that help to fight against the virus that produces Covid-19.

The company hopes that the N95 re-usable facemasks will help to limit the large amount of medical waste that has been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The N95 masks are not the only innovative masks being produced with a team of international engineers and scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine and the University of Cambridge revealing a nylon mask entangled with specific Zinc ions that can inactivate up to 99 percent of the Covid-19 producing virus.

The mask also protects against the flu.

While the masks are a fantastic breakthrough, they have also opened opportunities to use the Nylon material in other medical equipment including reusable gowns.

The news comes as experts from the Doherty Institute announced that it is likely Australians will still need to wear face masks even when states hit 80 percent vaccination rates.

