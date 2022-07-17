New Antiviral Covid Medication To Become Available Via Telehealth

The federal government have announced that Covid antivirals will soon be available through telehealth consultations.

Long consultations with doctors for Covid antiviral medication will be covered by medicare to ensure all patients have access the treatment.

Millions of Australians are now eligible for the treatment under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Patients can access the medication via a video or telehealth consult with their GP following returning a positive Covid test.

Patients will need to begin taking the medication within five days of experiencing symptoms.

Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler said the new medication will help to prevent an influx of Covid patients as case numbers continue to rise.

“These antiviral medicines dramatically reduce the risk of severe disease, particularly for older Australians, and will help keep people out of hospital,” he said.

“Two antivirals are on the PBS meaning these treatments that normally cost more than $1000 will only be $6.80 for a concession card holder, and around $40 for everyone else.

“People can get antivirals by a telehealth video or phone consultation with a doctor, but they need to act fast.”

Thousands of Australians have already recieved the new treatment with orders for the prescription more than doubling this month.

