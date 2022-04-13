New Aussie Developed Covid Test Delivers Accurate Results In 30-Minutes

Australian scientists have developed a new Covid test that can return a result within 30 minutes with 98 per cent accuracy.

The highly sensitive test, about to be trialled on FIFO workers at Perth airport, has the potential to reduce the impact of stronger variants, or even future pandemic events according to researchers.

Listen to Australia Today's Natarsha Belling talking to St Vincent’s Hospital’s director of rehabilitation Steven Faux about the long Covid clinic

Published in Nature journal's Scientific Reports last week, the research suggests the new screening system can run 4,000 tests per hour.

Senior author and head of genetic epidemiology research at Western Australia's Perron Institute and Murdoch University, Professor Sulev Koks, said the method delivers faster results than the PCR and more accurate than a RAT.

The program, known as Sentinel was developed by WA company Avicena Systems, has the ability to test for Covid strains and other contagious viruses.

"We can actually adjust it for any kind of infectious disease," Prof Koks said.

"That was why we actually failed with COVID at the beginning, because we didn't have this information."

Considered by experts to benefit "niche" areas and industries like airports, where accuracy and a tight turn-around is essential, Dr Koks said we "need this information … to plan ahead."

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 7,426

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 215 / 4

Northern Territory

New cases: 513

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 32 / 2

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,073

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 61 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 9,176

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 597 / 16

New South Wales

New cases: 18,265

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,583 / 71

Victoria

New cases: 10,907

Covid-related deaths: 14

Hospital and ICU admissions: 391 / 19

South Australia

New cases: 4,986

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 220 / 11

Tasmania

New cases:1,650

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 56 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 9,495

Covid-related deaths: 15

Hospital and ICU admissions: 55 / 27

