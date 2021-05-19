New brand unveiled for Wulanda
Recreation and Convention Centre
City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin and Wulanda Recreation and Convention Centre Committee Presiding Member Councillor Ben Hood with First Nations artist Belinda Bonney.
Council has endorsed a new brand for the Wulanda Recreation and Convention Centre, as development continues on the major community facility on site at Olympic Park on Margaret Street.
The Wulanda Recreation and Convention Centre was officially named in December 2020 following extensive community consultation for name suggestions and a public vote.
“Council really wanted to honour the cultural significance of the name Wulanda meaning ‘to cherish or enjoy’ and respectfully acknowledge the spiritual connection of our Boandik Peoples to the land and water that Mount Gambier sits upon today,” Wulanda Recreation and Convention Centre Committee Presiding Member Councillor Ben Hood said.
Council commissioned local First Nations artist Belinda Bonney to create artwork to be incorporated within the centre’s brand identity. Adelaide Design Agency KWP worked with Ms Bonney to ensure design elements were incorporated respectfully within the logo and brand through culturally appropriate digital design elements.
“I’m really proud to be part of this process and to have my artwork, the symbol for waterways, included in the branding for the Wulanda Recreation and Convention Centre,” First Nations artist Belinda Bonney said.
“If we keep our waterways strong and flourishing for the next generation, we’ll be able to continue to meet, connect and enjoy being on Country, which is everything the centre will offer us when it is finished.”
The logo takes inspiration from the rounded corners featured within the design of the building and the overlapping shapes reinforce the idea of connection.
The intent behind the branding was to reflect the landmark nature of the facility, a space that will elevate and enhance community connection, wellbeing, culture and identity. The logo and branding package was developed with a manifesto to guide its development:
“There is a place where it all happens.
Where all can enjoy and cherish.
A new space built on ancient land.
Where you can share your passions.
Be part of something.
Connect.
Meet old friends and make new ones.
Exercise your body and mind.
Chase your dreams.
Reach your goals.
Be entertained. Be moved. Be inspired.
Live your life.
Do what you love.
And do it often.”
“The newly developed Wulanda brand is a clean, personable and aspirational design that will allow council to positively reflect the ‘all-of-community’ remit of this state of the art recreation and convention centre,” Cr Hood said.
“The new brand is a highly professional mark and at the same time, familiar and approachable. It will allow Council to promote the new centre and our city throughout the state and country. I cannot wait to see the new brand realised in all its forms.”