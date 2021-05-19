New brand unveiled for Wulanda

City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin and Wulanda Recreation and Convention Centre Committee Presiding Member Councillor Ben Hood with First Nations artist Belinda Bonney.

Council has endorsed a new brand for the Wulanda Recreation and Convention Centre, as development continues on the major community facility on site at Olympic Park on Margaret Street.

The Wulanda Recreation and Convention Centre was officially named in December 2020 following extensive community consultation for name suggestions and a public vote.

“Council really wanted to honour the cultural significance of the name Wulanda meaning ‘to cherish or enjoy’ and respectfully acknowledge the spiritual connection of our Boandik Peoples to the land and water that Mount Gambier sits upon today,” Wulanda Recreation and Convention Centre Committee Presiding Member Councillor Ben Hood said.

Council commissioned local First Nations artist Belinda Bonney to create artwork to be incorporated within the centre’s brand identity. Adelaide Design Agency KWP worked with Ms Bonney to ensure design elements were incorporated respectfully within the logo and brand through culturally appropriate digital design elements.

Elements of local First Nations artist Belinda Bonney’s artwork are incorporated within the Wulanda and Recreation Centre brand and will be featured throughout the centre.