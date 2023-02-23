New Caledonia Authorities Have Caught The Shark Believed To Have Killed Aussie Man

New Caledonia authorities have released the identity of the Aussie tourist fatally attacked by a monster shark.

Chris Davis, a 59-year-old Sydney husband and father-of-three, was swimming about 150 metres offshore at Chateau Royal Beach in Noumea when a four-metre tiger shark attacked.

Local authorities have caught a shark that is believed to have mauled Mr Davis to death.

Horrifying footage showed that Mr Davis was critically injured after the shark bit through his legs and arms several times.

Despite the desperate efforts from two nearby jet skiers and two lifeguards who tried to rescue him, Mr Davis died from his injuries.

His family expressed their deep gratitude to the people who pulled Mr Davis from the water.

“He is survived by his wife and three adult sons, who express their sincere gratitude to the New Caledonian authorities for the efforts in treating him and to the Australian and New Caledonian governments for aiding his return to Australia,” the family said in a statement.

“Chris was a senior software programming consultant in the superannuation and funds management industry and a keen triathlete, having represented Australia several times in age group world championship events.”

The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

According to the Florida Museum, the archipelago is ranked 13th on the list of unprovoked shark attacks, with 19 attacks since 1580.

