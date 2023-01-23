New Cameras Activated Within Queensland School Zones From Monday

New speed cameras set up within school zones across Queensland have been activated from Monday, January 23.

Police have warned drivers that there will be a major crackdown with children heading back to school from Monday.

The ‘ghost’ cameras have been set up within flashing school zone signs in an attempt to limit dangerous driving in high-risk areas.

The crackdown follows information from a recent report by RACQ which revealed at least 50 percent of drivers have driven over the speed limit within a school zone.

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey told 9NEWS that those who are caught driving over the limit will receive “hefty” fines.

“The fines will be hefty, painful and you’ll deserve it,” Mr Bailey said.

“I don’t want to see someone’s child badly injured or killed on their way to school just because of the recklessness of a speeding driver.

“Regional Queensland will have them as well, multiple units across the state. They will be regularly moved around,” he said.

The cameras will only be active within school zone hours between 7AM and 9AM and 2PM and 4PM during the week.

