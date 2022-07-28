New Cardboard Recycling Factory In Logic Wodonga Set To Boost Economy

The Opal Group has announced construction will start on a $140 million carboard recycling factory, creating more job opportunities for the Border.

Logic Wodonga industrial estate in Barnawartha continues to grow as an industrial and logistics powerhouse, and the latest 47,000 square metre factory expects to generate more than 400 jobs.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Construction will begin in August and will support up to 195 jobs.

Once operational, it’s expected the facility will create 432 direct and flow-on jobs, which directly relate to the region and the employee workforce of the facility.

Wodonga Mayor Kev Poulton said the announcement supported the message that Wodonga is open for business and is excited about the benefits the project will bring to the area.

“This is a really good outcome for the community, it puts Wodonga on the map, it’s being open to some pretty big players, and we’ve got capacity here to do more."

“With its key logistical advantages on major road and rail freight routes, as well as the special lifestyle opportunities offered in Wodonga, Logic has huge potential to grow and deliver jobs, investment and opportunities to our community in the years ahead.”

Opal CEO Matt Iizuka said the new facility reflected the group’s significant investment in modern manufacturing in regional Victoria.

“Opal operates a fully integrated value chain in sustainable fibre packaging,” he said.

“The new facility will allow us to supply growing markets and better serve the developing needs of our customers.

“We appreciate the Victorian Government’s role in providing support to help make this important regional project a reality.”

The factory is scheduled to open in late 2023.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.