New Cemetery For Griffith & Information Session Details

Griffith City Council are inviting interested community members to an information session on Wednesday, March 11 for the proposed new cemetery.

The new cemetery is to be located on Rifle Range Road, Lake Wyangan and is part of a Masterplan Council have been working on.

The information session will be held in the Burley Griffin Room at Griffith Regional Theatre and will allow attendees to review the Masterplan and put forward any questions to the landscape architects, Florence Jaquet Landscaping Architect.

Chairperson of the General Facilities Committee, Councillor Doug Curran said Council has already held a number of meetings in relation to the new cemetery.

“Several meetings have taken place with key stakeholders as well as a public meeting held in September last year,” said Councillor Curran.

“We are now in the final stages of the Masterplan and would like to get community feedback on what is being proposed by the landscape architects. I would encourage you to come along this Wednesday, view the plan and have your questions answered.”

The final step for the Cemetery Masterplan will be to have the Plan adopted by Council at the Ordinary Meeting to be held Tuesday, March 24 2020.

Here's the Masterplan session details:

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 7pm

Location: Burley Griffin Room: 1 Neville Place, Griffith

