New Census Data Reveals Rising Rate Of Homelessness Across Victoria

New Census Data has revealed an alarming surge of homelessness across Victoria, with an estimated 30,660 people losing their homes prior to Census night 2021.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has called for strategies to end homelessness with the current rate increasing by 24 per cent over the past five years.

In Australia, according to the most recent census, there are more than 122,000 people experiencing homelessness with the rate increasing by 5.2 per cent since 2016.

ABS head of homelessness statistics Georgia Chapman said the 2021 Census gave the public a unique snapshot of people experiencing homelessness during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the 2021 Census, we saw fewer people ‘sleeping rough’ in improvised dwellings, tents or sleeping out, and fewer people living in ‘severely’ crowded dwellings and staying temporarily with other households,” Ms Chapman said.

She also mentioned that more people are living in supported accommodations for the homeless, boarding houses and other temporary lodgings, such as hotels or motels.

Council to Homeless Persons CEO Deborah Di Natale said the situation required an immediate response.

“These grim numbers show exactly why the Victorian Government must fund highly successful programs like From Homelessness to a Home (H2H), which provides stable housing and support for people who are sleeping rough,” Ms Di Natale said.

“H2H has successfully housed people placed in hotels during Covid but the numbers today reveal more is needed.”

The H2H program, launched in mid-2020, has supported about 2,000 Victorians.

