Move over Montague Street Bridge.

The Napier Street Bridge in Footscray has cleaned up another obliviously tall truck, making it three accidents in six days.

The bridge clotheslined a truck last Friday before obliterating a second on Monday.

With it being 44 days since the Montague Street Bridge's last championship bout, according to our favourite resource How many times has the Montague Street Bridge been hit?, we're concerned the long-reigning champion might have a battle on its hands to combat the Napier.

I mean, it says how tall it is!