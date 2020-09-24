New Christmas Decorations Coming For Leeton's CBD!

Leeton Shire Council approved the purchase of new Christmas decorations for Leeton’s CBD at its September Ordinary Meeting.

Council’s Events and Cultural Services Coordinator Sues Vos said the manufacture of bespoke Christmas decorations for Leeton Shire will provide an enhanced and celebratory experience for the community and visitors.

“Council’s events and cultural team in consultation with key stakeholders such as the Light Up Leeton Event Organising Committee identified that the current Christmas decorations that are fixed on awnings in the Leeton CBD for the festive season in Leeton annually were in need of replacement,” said Sues Vos.

“The new decorations will be fixed to the same buildings where the current decorations have been placed previously.

“Designed in Leeton’s Art Deco style, the decorations will be lit up at night on both sides by solar spotlights providing a wonderful visual experience during the festive season,” said Sues Vos.

The replacement Christmas decorations will cost in the order of $42,000.

Council will fund the new decorations using a combination of unspent events funding (due to COVID–19) and reserve funding (savings).

Installation each year will continue to be organised by the Light Up Leeton Committee, with support from Council staff and existing budgets.

