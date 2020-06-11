New Coffs Library Gets $500K in NSW Govt Funding for Cultural & Civic Space

Coffs Harbour City Council has announced that the Cultural and Civic Space is to receive a $500,000 NSW Public Library Infrastructure Grant towards the new central library.

Administered through the State Library of NSW, the Public Library Infrastructure Grant program is for projects that assist NSW councils to improve public library infrastructure, including buildings and information technology systems.

The State Library has advised that the funding must be used for the internal fit-out and furniture of the new library space within the Cultural and Civic Space building.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said she was delighted that the need for improved library facilities for the local community has been recognised by the prestigious State Library of NSW.

“At 986sq, the current central library (Harry Bailey Memorial Library) is about 40 per cent of the size required for a community the size of Coffs Harbour.

“Which is exactly why we have worked so hard to get this project off the ground, to receive the full amount requested makes us very proud. The people of Coffs Harbour deserve a world class library and that’s what we will be delivering to them.

“Developing the literacy and, by extension, the employment prospects of our future generations is paramount to our success as a regional city.”

After careful consideration the State Library of NSW decided on a list of projects that provide significant public benefit and develop improved public library services for NSW communities.

Council’s Group Leader Cultural and Community Services Sian Nivison said plans for the new central library within the Cultural and Civic Space closely align with the program's objectives.

“We are positioning our library as a community hub, providing the community with new learning and study facilities, public programming, the local and family history spaces and services, as well as creative production facilities and expanded collections. In addition, we will have additional public computers, Wi-Fi, printers, a youth space and children’s space including a storytelling area.”

The maximum amount that could be requested is $500,000 and the total funding pool for this round was $6 million.

Other nearby Councils that were successful in obtaining funding included Nambucca Heads and Kempsey. The full list of successful applicants is available here.