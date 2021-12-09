New Covid Cluster Discovered Following Trivia Night At Sydney Pub

Covid numbers in NSW have once again increased as the state deals with two potential super spreader events.

NSW health authorities have revealed that 44 people who attended an event at a Sydney pub have all tested positive for Covid.

Sydney local health district are urging anyone who attended the event at Oxford Tavern, Petersham in Sydney’s inner west between the hours of 4PM and 10:30PM on November 30 to come forward and get tested immediately and to self-isolate.

These people are now considered close contacts.

This isn’t the first super spreader event in Sydney after a Covid outbreak among 140 passengers of a party boat cruise on Sydney harbour was discovered during the week.

Of the 140 people, so far only five have tested positive for Covid and two of these people have tested positive for the Omicron virus.

NSW has today recorded 420 new cases and one death from 84,883 tests within the past 24 hours.

There are currently 151 people in hospital with the virus and 25 people in intensive care.

So far, 93 percent of eligible people have received both doses of the vaccine while 94.7 percent have received their first dose.

