New Covid Oral Treatment Available In May For At-Risk Australians

A new Covid oral treatment will soon be made available on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) for Australians at high risk of developing severe Covid.

From May 1, the prescription-only, Paxlovid® (nirmatrelvir + ritonavir) - an oral anti-viral medicine, can be used by patients with mild to moderate Covid who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

In a bid to help reduce the need for hospital admissions, the new oral treatment Paxlovid® can be prescribed to people if:

they are 65 years of age or older, with two other risk factors for severe disease (as increasing age is a risk factor, patients who are 75 years of age of older only need to have one other risk factor)

they are of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander origin, and are 50 years of age or older with two other risk factors for severe disease, or

they are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

A recent study with high-risk patients, showed that Paxlovid® reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 88% when patients were treated within five days of symptom onset.

Having Paxlovid® added to the PBS list also means eligible Aussies can pick up the medication from their local pharmacy with a prescription.

Patients will only pay a maximum of $42.50 per script, or as little as $6.80 with a concession card.

It follows Lagevrio® (molnupiravir) being added to the PBS from 1 March, with around 5,000 patients already receiving the oral treatment through the PBS.

Supporting the National Plan to Transition Australia’s Covid response, at least 1 million courses of Paxlovid will be made available to at risk Australians.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 4,993

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 240 / 8

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 775

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 62 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 6,667

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 518 / 14

New South Wales

New cases: 13,468

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,568 / 62

Victoria

New cases: 9,597

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 381 / 20

South Australia

New cases: 4,281

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 236 / 13

Tasmania

New cases:1,650

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 56 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 7,592

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 640 / 23

